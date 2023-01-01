Womprat

Free Aurebesh

ИД
(+ス)

·

Latin, Greek, Cyrillic, and Katakana.

With support for more than 100 languages!

ĈÏŢ
ßŊ
ヱ...

··

Accented and extended Latin.

Even obsolete characters!

…Why?!

‽@♩
‡&❣
#⅌.

All of the usual suspects, as well as some of the unusual ones.

For some reason, five ampersands.

€$❭

VII

―·

Currency, math, roman numerals, and fractions.

Plus, a lot of things you’ll never use.

󶀔】󱀇 󹀂󸀅 󵀃 󲀂 󷀑󷀁 󲀆

·―·

Over 400 Icons & Symbols for almost every purpose

View them all!

SPSP

――

Lots & Lots of
Ligatures

EJEJE

―·―

Abundant
Alternates

NNNN

·――·

Several
Stylistic Sets

Search[forthe]Ruins
[ofthe]Underworld

―――

Readymade Multi-Word Ligatures as a Stylistic Set

©2023 Crown® / Mantia LLC

Designed by Louie Mantia & Engineered by Ender Smith